9 great reads from CNET this week

That short week went by fast. Verizon's budget wireless service may finance your next iPhone. Facebook's Moments is biting the dust. And Jeff Bridges tweeted that some Big Lebowski news might drop during the Super Bowl.
If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.
Here's what you need to know about CRISPR, the tool that's revolutionizing genetic engineering
The gene-editing breakthrough might be used to cure disease or build designer babies.
Cyberstalkers are crowdsourcing danger to victims' doorsteps with dating apps
Technology has made online dating convenient. It's done the same for online harassment.
Why Black Panther could actually win best picture at the Oscars
If any superhero movie can take the big prize, it's surely Black Panther.
Here are 7 features the Galaxy S10 needs to have
Samsung's next flagship phone could take a couple of tips from the iPhone XS and Pixel 3.
How Jeff Bezos' $140 billion divorce could affect Amazon
Don't worry. It's unlikely to affect Prime.
I dumped Netflix
You read that right.
Twitter's official account has gotten awfully weird
It's kinda po-mo.
Here are the American car events you must see in 2019
Gearheads rejoice!
Brave's privacy-focused ads to spread beyond its browser
App developers will be able to tap the tech behind them later this year.
Everything we know about Black Panther 2: New villains, new love interests and more will likely liven things up in Wakanda when the Marvel sequel finally comes out.
