9 great reads from CNET this week

So much for easing into the new year.

This week we learned of a massive public data breach that leaked 773 million emails and 21 million passwords. Meanwhile, Qualcomm and the government have been duking it out in court, with the Federal Trade Commission accusing the company of operating a monopoly in wireless chips. And Netflix announced price hikes just before reporting it signed up more subscribers in the last three months than any quarter ever.

But there was much more. Here're the stories you don't want to miss:

Mark Zuckerberg's social network remains under fire, but animal shelters and pet rescue groups can't live without it.

The technology creates a perfect fit, but good luck trying to kill off $2 shoelaces.

He also used to be Steve Jobs' boss. These days, he sees huge potential in interactive, voice-activated gaming.

If Apple were to build a chairlift, this one might be it.

Don't get fooled like one CNET reporter was.

It all started when Bird Box prodded Netflix to finally take off the blindfold.

With New Year's resolutions still fresh, we tested out a bunch of exercise equipment to see what works -- and doesn't work -- in today's connected homes.

Amazon has big plans for its digital assistant this year as competition heats up.

Samsung's futuristic phone must learn from ZTE and FlexPai's mistakes.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.