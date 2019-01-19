CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We learned how Facebook is still key to the pet rescue world, stepped out in Nike's new self-lacing sneakers and took a ride on the most high-tech chairlift.

So much for easing into the new year.

This week we learned of a massive public data breach that leaked 773 million emails and 21 million passwords. Meanwhile, Qualcomm and the government have been duking it out in court, with the Federal Trade Commission accusing the company of operating a monopoly in wireless chips. And Netflix announced price hikes just before reporting it signed up more subscribers in the last three months than any quarter ever.

But there was much more. Here're the stories you don't want to miss:

Facebook has all sorts of problems, but it's still a dog's best friend

Mark Zuckerberg's social network remains under fire, but animal shelters and pet rescue groups can't live without it.

clara
Kent German/CNET

Here's what it's like wearing Nike's $350 self-lacing Adapt BB sneakers

The technology creates a perfect fit, but good luck trying to kill off $2 shoelaces.     

dsc05415
Alfred Ng/CNET

This guy founded Atari and Chuck E. Cheese. Now he's making Alexa games

He also used to be Steve Jobs' boss. These days, he sees huge potential in interactive, voice-activated gaming.

img-0616
Ry Crist/CNET

Take a ride on the most high-tech ski lift

If Apple were to build a chairlift, this one might be it.

ramcharger-8-big-sky
David Carnoy/CNET

Here's how you can stay clear of online scams

Don't get fooled like one CNET reporter was.

SCAM? TO PRESS OR NOT TO PRESS
Getty Images

Bird Box got Netflix to spill viewership numbers and now it can't stop

It all started when Bird Box prodded Netflix to finally take off the blindfold.

Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson look scared as they sit in a car
Netflix

Bring the gym home with this smart fitness tech

With New Year's resolutions still fresh, we tested out a bunch of exercise equipment to see what works -- and doesn't work -- in today's connected homes.

peloton-bike-product-photos-6
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

What Amazon's Alexa will tell us in 2019

Amazon has big plans for its digital assistant this year as competition heats up.

07-amazon-alexa-ces-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

Foldable phone dos and don'ts

Samsung's futuristic phone must learn from ZTE and FlexPai's mistakes.

019-royole-flexpai-phone-ces-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

