9 great reads from CNET this week

Welcome to the CES edition of the CNET weekly roundup! The annual consumer-electronics extravaganza was in high gear this week as tech companies from around the world descended on Las Vegas. It was a handful to cover, but you can find all of CNET's stories about the event here. And we've selected a few choice items below. Enjoy!

Succumbing to our robot overlords might not be so bad.

James Martin/CNET

You'll go broke buying 'em all.



Juan Garzon/CNET

What a chatterbox.

James Martin/CNET

Spoiler alert: It's also a 4G phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What's taking so long?

James Martin/CNET

And it's super awkward.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Pong is back!

Dan Ackerman/CNET

CNET's Joan Solsman hadn't eaten beef in a decade, but this fake meat was enough to gross her out. (She says that's a compliment.)

Reporter Katie Collins succumbs to Lovot's googly eyes and realizes bots just might make viable companions.

GrooveX

