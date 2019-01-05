9 great reads from CNET this week

Happy New Year! If the beginning of the year is any indication, 2019 is going to be plenty busy. Apple warned it would miss its own sales forecast because of a slowdown in iPhone sales. German politicians were the targets of a massive hack. And a Chinese rover started making tracks on the far side of the moon.
If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.
Here's why your phone is going to get more expensive in 2019
Like you expected it to get cheaper.
Robots are going to be smarter, cuter and cooler at CES this year
And you're going to have a hard time avoiding them.
Here's how Tesla makes sure its cars can handle snow and ice
We pay a visit to the company's testing facility in Alaska to take a spin in a Model 3.
Fighting fake news on social media is getting harder and harder
Messaging and ephemeral content pose increasing challenges to Facebook and other social media platforms.
Here's why Taylor Swift's Reputation movie on Netflix is worth your time
You'll want to see this flick, even if you saw the show live.
Google is going to be huge at CES... again
Consider this: The search giant has tripled its footprint at the tech show.
I'm glad the Marvel shows on Netflix are dead
Serious superhero fatigue.
Here's what Samsung has in store for 2019
Get ready for foldable phones and 5G.
How Star Trek: Discovery's Spock differs from the original
It's more than the beard.
