On this podcast, we talk about:
- How movies and shows could be more interactive with 5G
- Apple CEO Tim Cook's views on data privacy
- CNET's exclusive interview with the FCC on rural broadband
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
5G video that changes according to your reactions. Scary or awesome? (The 3:59, Ep. 479)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: 5G video that changes according to your reactions: Scary or awesome? (The 3:59, Ep. 479)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.