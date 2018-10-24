CNET también está disponible en español.

Digital Media

5G video that changes according to your reactions: Scary or awesome? (The 3:59, Ep. 479)

We talk about how 5G can shake up how we watch video, examine Apple and Facebook's stance on privacy and break down CNET's exclusive interview with the FCC.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

