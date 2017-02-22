51,000 SodaStream bottles recalled due to explosion risk

Enlarge Image MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images

SodaStream, the makers of sparkling water makers, drink mixes and related accessories, issued a recall of 51,000 carbonating bottles on February 21, 2017. The voluntary recall raises concerns that its 1-liter blue dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles could "burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders."

The recall specifically impacts bottles with blue lids and bases marked with an expiration date of "4/2020" on the warning label. The Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall report states that no injuries have been reported as a result of SodaStream's faulty carbonating bottles.

SodaStream isn't the only company selling DIY fizzy water to the masses. Competitors Sparkling Drink Systems and Keurig offer similar at-home sparkling water and soda makers, but their products don't require costly and difficult-to-dispose-of CO2 cartridges.

Even so, SodaStream has managed to hold customer appeal with partnerships that put SodaStream machines in Samsung fridges -- and even a low-calorie drink collaboration with Real Housewives of New York star and Skinnygirl founder, Bethenny Frankel.

SodaStream's recalled 1-liter blue dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles were sold at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Amazon and SodaStream's online store from February 2016 through January 2017 for roughly $15. The recall instructs customers to stop using any affected carbonating bottles and to contact SodaStream at 1-866-272-9417 for a complete refund. A SodaStream representative did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Not sure if you're SodaStream product is part of this recall? Click here for more information.