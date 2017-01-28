2:08 Close Drag



Apple has released the first public beta of its latest iOS update, giving us a glimpse of the new features coming to its iPhones, iPads and iPods.

The rumored "Theater mode" is notably absent from this beta. According to several Apple rumor sites like BGR, Apple Insider and Macworld, the company was set to release a new screen mode that would dull the colors on the screen for better low-light viewing.

What were some of the features that did make it into the 10.3 update?

1. Apple ID Profile

There's a new profile section at the top of the settings menu with all your account information.

Click on your profile to access your iCloud, iTunes, App Store and Family Sharing information in one place and scroll down to see a list of all the Apple devices linked to these accounts.

You'll still need to log in to the Find my iPhone app on your phone or web browser to access them all, but it will save you from having to dig through the settings to access each account.

2. iCloud storage breakdown

If you pay for extra storage on Apple's iCloud, this next one will be especially useful. You can now see exactly how you're using your iCloud storage by clicking on the iCloud option in this new profile section. Tap the graph at the top of this section to figure out exactly what the storage hogs are. This gives you a device and program-specific breakdown detailing how many gigs of storage are being used by each.

If you haven't activated the two-factor authentication on your account (which you should), you'll notice a new "suggestion" section right below your profile in the main settings page. Apple may use this space to give you other suggestions to improve your device's performance, but for now this is the only suggestion that appeared on my phone.

3. Weather in Maps

If you're a fan of Apple's proprietary Maps app, you will now have a glimpse of the weather wherever you go. The latest update adds a tiny weather bug to the bottom right-hand corner of the screen showing the current weather conditions in that area. For a seven-day breakdown of the weather just 3D Touch the weather bug or continue holding to open the weather app in a new screen.

4. Find my AirPods

If you've splurged on a pair of AirPods, this feature will save you time and money. If not, just read ahead.

Sign in to your Find my iPhone app and you should now see the AirPods as one of the devices associated with your account. Click to see the last known location of the 'Pods when they were paired with your phone or ping them to make them ring. Just make sure you're not wearing them if you want to keep your hearing intact.

Apple has not disclosed the official release date for iOS 10.3, which means these features are still subject to change. And the final version of the update may still end up including the "theater mode" or any other features Apple wants to debut before WWDC in June.