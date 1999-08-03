CNET también está disponible en español.

3dfx revs new TV card

3dfx Interactive has unleashed its new Voodoo3 3500 TV, a graphics card that combines 3D/2D graphics with a TV tuner and other multimedia functionality. Greeting strong demand in more than 9,000 retail stores throughout North America, Europe, and Japan, the Voodoo3 3500 TV meets the high-performance needs of hard-core game enthusiasts and cutting-edge multimedia entertainment consumers.

