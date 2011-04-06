$349 Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab available by April 10

Josh P. Miller/CNET

Samsung has carved itself a respectable niche market with the Galaxy Tab. Although full sales figures aren't available, most information I've found put sales between 1 million and 2 million.

It's not the 16+ million of the iPad, but this is about as close to that figure as any tablet has gotten.

Although Samsung will be releasing at least two new Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) Galaxy Tabs in the next few months, the company isn't prepared to abandon the original Tab just yet.

On Wednesday, Samsung Announced that a Wi-Fi version of the original Tab would be available from several retail stores and Web sites by April 10.

The Tab comes loaded with Android 2.2, with no known plans to upgrade it to Android 3.0. The tablet includes 16GB of internal memory with the capability of supporting additional expandable external memory of up to a 32 GB microSD card.

Also, Samsung hasn't mentioned any hardware or design changes with the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab, so we expect it to look and function the same as the original, aside from the whole Wi-Fi-only thing.

Look for more coverage after we get our hands on it.