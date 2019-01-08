24 is reportedly getting a Japanese remake in 2020

Rob Kim / Getty Images

Real-time espionage drama 24 is reportedly being remade for Japanese television.

It'll have the unsurprising title of 24 Japan and will be broadcast during the 2020 fiscal year, according to Kotaku, which cited a Japanese report on Livedoor.

The remake, which is reportedly being developed by TV Asahi, will stick to the real-time format of the US original. It'll adapt first season, which aired in 2001 and was centered around a terrorist plot to assassinate a black presidential candidate on the day of the California primary as well as a special agent's daughter being kidnapped.

The Japanese show will update technology to 2020 standards and the terrorists will target the country's first female prime minister, according to Kotaku.

The US version of 24 ran for eight seasons from 2001 to 2010 on Fox, with TV movie 24: Redemption airing in 2006 (between seasons 6 and 7). Its real-time format meant every one-hour episode of each 24-episode season saw an hour pass in the show as agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) hunted some terrorist threat.

It returned for a 12-episode miniseries, 24: Live Another Day, in 2014 and spin-off series 24: Legacy aired in 2017. It also got a virtual reality prequel. Legacy was canceled after one season, but Fox was reportedly exploring a new incarnation of the franchise.

Now playing: Watch this: How to easily find TV shows and movies online

TV Asahi negotiated with 20th Century Fox for around two years, Livedoor reported, and the creators and actors behind the original were surprised about the desire for a remake.

The cast hasn't yet been announced, Kotaku noted.

It won't be the first time 24 has been remade in a different culture -- an Indian remake aired for two seasons between 2013 and 2016. It starred Anil Kapoor (whom you most likely remember from Slumdog Millionaire) as Jai Singh Rathod, that show's version of Jack Bauer.

Mind-bendingly, Kapoor appeared in the eighth season of the US version as a different character.