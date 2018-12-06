2019 Golden Globe movie noms: Black Panther, A Star is Born score big

A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians nabbed Golden Globe 2019 movie nominations Thursday morning, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace, The Americans, Killing Eve and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel got nods on the TV side.
A Star is Born led the movie pack with nominations for best drama, best director (Bradley Cooper), best actor (Cooper again), best actress (Lady Gaga) and best original song (Shallow). Black Panther scored three nominations -- best drama, best score and best original song (All The Stars).
Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews and Christian Slater announced the nominations for the 76th Golden Globes from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The 2019 Golden Globes will be presented by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh. The awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (or Monday, Jan. 7 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. GMT/12 p.m. to 3 p.m. AEDT) from the Beverly Hilton.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Director -- Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Peter Farrely, Green Book
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
Roma, by Alfonso Cuaron
The Favourite, by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
If Beale Street Could Talk, by Barry Jenkins
Vice, by Adam McKay
Green Book, by Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture
A Quiet Place, by Marco Beltrami
Isle of Dogs, by Alexandre Desplat
Black Panther, by Ludwig Göransson
First Man, by Justin Hurwitz
Mary Poppins Returns, by Marc Shaiman
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
All The Stars (Black Panther)
Girl in the Movies (Dumplin)
Requiem for a Private War (A Private War)
Revelation (Boy Erased)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Murai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Drama Series
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Comedy or Musical Series
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
The Alienist
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephen James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
