This week in iPhone news, developers with access to the iOS 12 preview found major security improvements that'll come to iPhones everywhere. Are they meant to keep out government officials, hackers, or both? And gamers are one step closer to streaming video games to their iPhones and iPads, now that Valve's made a change to its Steam Link app, in an ongoing saga. Here are the latest stories on all things iPhone.

iOS 12 shuts down hackers and keeps devs from your data

If you know what you're doing (aka are either a hacker or part of law enforcement), you can apparently crack an iPhone's passcode using the USB port.

With iOS 12, Apple puts this flaw to the test with a new option that will disable USB accessories -- it's called the USB Restricted Mode. Now stick with me for this part. If you haven't unlocked your iPhone in the past hour, anyone who tries to grab any data from your iPhone through the iPhone's Lightning port gets DE-nied.

Apple claims that this extra security isn't meant to hold back law enforcement efforts, but it sounds like the FBI isn't getting any closer to unlocking your iPhone.

Apple's changes will keep app developers from profiting on your data, too.

A new set of App Store Review Guidelines restricts app-makers from taking information from your contacts without permission from those people. Previously, developers could ask users for access to their phone contacts, take information for marketing, and sometimes even sell or share data from your contact list. Shudder.

A step closer to streaming games on your iPhone

Apple broke the hearts of gamers around the world when it rejected Valve's Steam Link app which would let you stream video games to their iPhones.

The reason? Apple's new ban on "remote application mirroring" apps that include a store, like Steam Link. Instead of lashing out, Valve seems to be playing nice. It pulled the plug on the Steam Store, making it impossible for gamers to buy Steam games through their iOS devices, but also wiping away Apple's problem with its app.

So, got an updated beta of Steam Link iOS last night, and I was right -- they removed access to the Steam store to meet Apple's requirements pic.twitter.com/6oIeKEYBHq — Lori Grunin (@LoriGrunin) June 14, 2018

Major TBT: The iPhone 3GS is back!

"I really miss my iPhone from 9 years ago", said no one ever. And yet, the iPhone 3GS is making a comeback nine years after it originally went on sale. South Korean wireless carrier SK Telink will start selling the iPhone 3GS, running on iOS 6, by the end of June. Almost as legendary as when Gandalf came back to life in Lord of the Rings, minus the badass wizardry.

Last week's iPhone news: More 'proof' 2018 iPhones might get a third camera and could sell for less than iPhone X

Last week's iPhone gossip just took a turn for the best: the rumored triple camera iPhones of 2019 might come a year earlier. One of the models could even sell for less than the iPhone X, if the rumor is to be believed. Here are the juiciest iPhone rumors of the past week.

The iPhone X Plus could pack a third camera sooner than we heard

Hold the phone. You might not have to wait until 2019 to get a third camera on your iPhone, like we originally heard. The latest rumor from Forbes claims that one of the three iPhones allegedly slated for 2018, the iPhone X Plus, could house three camera lenses on the back. If that comes to pass, that might mean we see that phone a year early.

Ghostek; Gordon Kelly / Forbes

Either way, Apple isn't the first to go this triple-camera route; Huawei introduced a phone with three rear cameras in March, the Huawei P20 Pro. It features one lens that does the heavy lifting of taking most shots, a second telephoto lens that also assists with portrait shots and a third, monochrome lens to add additional detail.

It isn't clear if the 2018 iPhone we're currently referring to as the iPhone X Plus' is expected to use the same setup or if Apple would add an element of depth-sensing to support its move into AR.

More affordable iPhones rumored, but not as many

While one of the upcoming iPhones is expected to cost more, the lowest-end model could cost less. According to veteran iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at least one of Apple's 2018 iPhones may be more affordable than today's iPhone X.

So to all the people that held off paying $999, you might be in luck. In September, it's possible you could get an almost all-screen iPhone starting for as low as $600. The 6.5-inch iPhone X successor with an OLED screen could still cost between $900 and $1,000, Kuo forecasts, so save up.

Even if the 2018 iPhones are relatively cheaper, you might not be able to get your hands on one. Apple will reportedly ship 20 percent fewer new-model iPhones this year compared with its plans of last year. Looks like you might have to stand in one of those ridiculously long lines on release day.

