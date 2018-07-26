Add another data point to the heaping pile of rumors about the iPhones Apple may announce in September.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, we may not see the new, least-expensive 6.1-inch model until October. That's thanks to possible quality-control issues with the screen's backlight.

As quoted in Barron's as part of larger speculation on Apple's stock performance, she says:

We currently see no delay in the ramp of Apple's upcoming flagship 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch OLED iPhones. However suspected issues with LED backlight leakage have caused a one-month delay in mass production of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, although this is down from a six-week delay baked into the original production forecast, according to suppliers.

That follows on the BusinessKorea report from May which predicted the phone would have a MLCD+ display, similar to the new LG G7 ThinQ.

We asked Apple to comment on this rumor about a delay to a rumored product but, unsurprisingly, did not hear back immediately.

Read all the prognostications about the upcoming iPhones.