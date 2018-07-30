Rumor has it that the 2018 iPhones might end up being slower than previous models. And the least expensive model in the upcoming series could launch a month later than expected. And lastly, if your current iPhone needs some fixing while you're waiting, Apple's internal repair videos could help out. Here's what you need to know about iPhone news and rumors this week.
2018 iPhones could be slower than Android phones
Apple's iPhones for 2018 could lag behind Androids, and Apple's patent war with Qualcomm is the reason why.
The fallout of a strained relationship between these two mobile titans means that Qualcomm expects it won't supply modems for the upcoming round of iPhones. This is the part that phones use to connect to the network. Qualcomm thinks that Apple will go all in with chip competitor Intel, which already supplies modems for about half of the current iPhones.
The result of this switcharoo could limit Apple's network speeds and make it difficult for Intel to keep up with Apple's demand for new iPhone modems. Nonetheless, this is fantastic news for Intel, which missed the boat when mobile phones were blowing up. If true, this could be Intel's game to lose.
The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone might not arrive until October
Bad news: we might have to wait until October to see the rumored 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. It's suspected that this model could suffer a one-month delay because of possible quality-control issues with its screen's backlight, which is said to leak all over the place. But hey, this is better than the six-week delay that was expected before.
Apparently Apple's other two iPhone flagships, the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models, seem to be right on track... so far.
Apple's internal repair videos may have leaked
Ever wanted to watch a DIY for repairing your iPhone? YouTuber Arman Haji uploaded 11 videos covering all of Apple's secret, proprietary tools needed to repair your Apple devices yourself.
The videos were a rare glimpse behind Apple's tightly closed shutters. If left on YouTube, they could have also seriously eaten into Apple's repairs profits -- AppleCare is big business.
Apple never responded to CNET's request for comment, but here's something more -- not only were the videos removed from YouTube, but Haji's entire YouTube channel seems to have blipped off the radar as well.
Other iPhone news:
- An interview with Steve Jobs shows that he knew the future of mobile a decade ago.
- Apple Pay will soon become a payment method on eBay.
- Siri's last co-founder at Apple, Tom Gruber, recently retired.
- iPhone crashed? Might have been China's dislike for Taiwan's flag emoji.
Last week's iPhone news: Apple reveals 70 new emoji for iPhone X, and iCloud has a Big Brother in China
Apple unveiled 70 new emoji coming to iOS this year (redheads, get excited). But, Siri is now an orphan and a Chinese government-run company can censor iCloud data in China. Here's what you should know.
Memoji, you moji, he, she, they moji
Tuesday was World Emoji Day and Apple shook things up by revealing 70 new emoji coming to iOS this year. What's in the mix? New emoji hairstyles -- for all you redheads and baldies out there -- and foods like lettuce, mango and cupcakes. And this is just the beginning. Apple says there will be plenty more to come, with additions to sports, symbols and jewels.
Apple loses Siri's last co-founder
Tom Gruber, the last of three Siri co-founders at Apple, reportedly retired from his role as head of Siri's Advanced Development group. Google's former head of AI and search, John Giannandrea, was hired last week to adopt and improve the voice assistant. Hopefully, this new parent can develop Siri into a more expansive and accurate voice assistant (kind of like what Giannandrea did with Google Assistant).
iCloud data is stored by the Chinese government
Remember when Apple did that commercial referencing George Orwell's "1984"? I don't (wasn't born yet), but it's relevant now more than ever. The ad depicted Apple as a non-conformist, anti-establishment company that would challenge any analogous "Big Brother" norm at that time.
But new Chinese laws require that cloud services for Chinese citizens be operated by Chinese companies. Customer data in China also has to be stored in the country exclusively. Both laws include Apple iCloud data, which isn't raising a few eyebrows. China Telecom, a state-owned carrier in China, controls the data of over 130 million Chinese iPhone users. If I lived in China, I'd use something else to backup my iPhone.
Other iPhone news from this week:
- On World Emoji Day, the headshots on Apple's exec team page changed to Memojis
- Trying to keep up with iPhone 2018 rumors? We've compiled the best leaks
Discuss: 2018 iPhone speeds could lag behind Android, and the new LCD iPhone might be delayed
