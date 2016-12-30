The best sci-fi, fantasy and nerderific shows coming in 2017

One of tech's biggest events will go lean on phones. What's up with that?

This year proved to be a good one for sci-fi and fantasy fans, with everybody geeking out for "Westworld" and "Stranger Things", not to mention "Game of Thrones", "Black Mirror" and more Marvel action from Netflix. Next year promises more geek treats, so stay tuned to find out what will be your new obsession in 2017.

38 38 sci-fi, fantasy and geek-tastic TV shows for 2017

In 2017, "Star Trek" returns to TV for the first time in more than a decade. "Star Trek: Discovery" comes out boldly in May with a new ship, new crew and new adventures. Michelle Yeoh and "Walking Dead" star Sonequa Martin-Green beam up on CBS All Access and Netflix in May. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Fans of author Neil Gaiman will have a good year as two of his novels, "American Gods" and "Anansi Boys", come to our screens.

Following the success of "Daredevil", "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage", Netflix completes its quartet of Marvel superheroes with "Iron Fist", starring Finn Jones from "Game of Thrones". The four New York-based heroes will also team up in "The Defenders" in 2017.

Jon Bernthal reprises the role of Marvel's Punisher for his own Netflix show. And speaking of Marvel, the teenage superheroes of "Runaways" are set to come to Hulu, hopefully this year.

The most exciting Marvel project is probably "Legion", adapted by "Fargo" producer Noah Hawley. The trailer hints at a stylish, enigmatic show that could be a breakout hit for a relatively little-known comics character.

DC comics is launching "Powerless", its first superpowered sitcom. Meanwhile, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Archie leap from comic pages to TV screens in the live action "Riverdale".

Hulu joins Netflix and Amazon in producing exciting new shows for streaming online. "Future Man" and "Dimension 404" will debut on Hulu, as will a heavyweight adaptation of Margaret Atwood's classic dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale". Hulu also adapts best-selling fantasy series "Throne of Glass" into the TV show "Queen of Shadows" for anyone wanting a new high-fantasy fix after "Game of Thrones".

Netflix has signed up Bill Nye for his own show this year. The streaming service also adapts classic books "A Series of Unfortunate Events", with Neil Patrick Harris, and "Watershed Down", with John Boyega. Meanwhile, Amazon recruits "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway to stream an adaptation of the novel "I Love Dick".

Some familiar shows will return to our screens in 2017. We make a long-awaited return to "Twin Peaks" with David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan and much of the cast of the beloved '90s show. "Mystery Science Theatre 3000" returns with a new cast including Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt. The show "24" also gets a reboot with "Walking Dead" star Corey Hawkins stepping into Kiefer Sutherland's shoes, while "The Blacklist" gets a spinoff starring Famke Janssen.

That's the small screen taken care of. Check out the gallery below for the big sci-fi and fantasy movies coming in 2017, from "The Dark Tower" to "The Circle".