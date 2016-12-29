What if: 2016 gets reimagined as a horror movie

If you didn't think 2016 could be scarier, look again.

From January 1 to its last few days, the year gone by has been, for many, a whirlwind of misfortune around the world. That got Friend Dog Studios to thinking about what the yearlong downer would look like as a horror movie.

Samsung's fiery failure with the Galaxy Note 7 didn't escape the trailer's wrath.

"I'm trying to call for help and my phone exploded," a terrified woman says. "My phone literally exploded in my hand."

The clip never explicitly calls out Samsung, but the Galaxy Note 7 was notorious this year for its batteries overheating and sometimes causing the device to explode. Samsung had to recall the phone, airlines banned it and wireless carriers eventually pushed out deactivation updates to the surviving devices in the wild to turn them into bricks. Comedians called out Samsung by name.

But sure, the video could also be referencing the articles reporting iPhone explosions in 2016.

The 2016 horror recap also paid homage to Harambe -- the gorilla immortalized as a meme after Cincinnati Zoo officials killed it in May to protect a child who had fallen into the primate's enclosure.

"Guys... they shot a gorilla," a stunned man says in the video after looking at his phone. In another scene, a woman walks past her immobilized friends -- in reference to the mannequin challenge, which went viral in November.

The horror film adaptation took a look at the many celebrity deaths in 2016, including those of Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali and Carrie Fisher.

"We lost Leia. This ends now," the characters say, as they band together to finish off the year.

But the year's not done with us just yet. In one more twist of the knife, 2016 -- already oversized because it's a leap year -- even has an extra second added to it.