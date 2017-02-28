17 stunning shots from 1 great Instagram account

When I first signed up for Instagram long ago, I did what most people do: I followed a bunch of people I knew based on my contact list, then started posting my photos. With this set up, I could record my memories in my personal feed and see what other people were up to by browsing theirs. But before long I found that if my only experience on Instagram was following my friends, while fun and useful, I was missing out on a lot of great content.

Even if you're a veteran Instagrammer, it's impossible to keep up with every single great account out there. That's why I decided I'm going to start sharing some of the best accounts I've come across and hopefully you'll do the same in the comments. My hope is that maybe once we start sharing we'll all discover a bunch of new accounts to follow.

Today I'll share one of my go-tos for great photography and inspiration. It's called Art of Visuals, and it's a photo community with some of the most consistently jaw-dropping-gorgeous photos I've seen.

These are just the most recent photos, but I recommend you follow the account to see all they have to offer.

Don't forget to share your favorites in the comments!

