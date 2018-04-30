Netflix is winding up its second season of 13 Reasons Why, revealing a May 18 premiere date in a teaser trailer released Monday.

13 Reasons Why took social media by storm when its first season debuted in 2017. The show featured a format in which teenager Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) narrated the final months of her life by recording a series of cassettes, each focusing on a person who she said contributed to her choice to commit suicide.

The controversial subject led Netflix to strengthen its warnings about the show's content and sparked conversations that quickly dominated Twitter soon after its debut.

Now its second season looks to move away from the cassettes that defined the format of its first season, and possibly into photos.

The trailer Netflix released Monday shows classmates Tony (Christian Navarro), Jessica (Alisha Boe), Bryce (Justin Prentice), guidance counselor Mr. Davis (Joseph C. Phillips), Hannah's mother Olivia (Kate Walsh) and series protagonist Clay (Dylan Minnette) all frozen in time as floating photos hint at moments to come. The final photo of the trailer teases that "the tapes were just the beginning."

First published April 30, 3:23 p.m. PT.

Update 3:42 p.m. PT: Adds more information from the trailer.