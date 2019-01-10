Today is my last day at my very first CES and I have to tell you this: It's been "interesting".
"Interesting" is the word I've been using when I'm trying to read the room and not offend anyone. CES 2019 has been an intense mix of world-changing technology with the potential to transform our lives and a sequential list of garbage with the word "smart" attached.
I've learned a lot.
I've learned that my poop is wrong, that my face is wrong. I've learned that, unless I buy myself a $200 "smart belt" I will die a lonely death in my garden while being eaten alive by ants.
I've had a great time.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: 10 life-changing CES 2019 lessons I wish I could unlearn
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.