Your microwave might be dying; here's how to tell

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Oh, trusty microwave. What would we do without you? You warm our leftovers, defrost our frozen foods and heat our convenience meals. Unfortunately, this love isn't a forever thing, and eventually all microwaves die. According to Consumer Reports, these magical appliances typically last around nine years. That number can vary, depending on how often you use it and the brand.

Though microwaves can be repaired, it's often more cost effective just to get a new one and send your old one to be recycled. Here are some clues that will tell you if your microwave is on its deathbed.