You can opt out of Netflix's new ads. Here's how

Netflix

We interrupt your binge watch to bring you this important message. Similar to messages from the Emergency Broadcast System cutting in during your TV viewing, Netflix has begun showing trailers for its shows in between the episodes you are currently watching or bingeing. To be clear, it is only testing what amounts to in-house ads on only a segment of its subscribers at the present, but all users are automatically opted in to the test. Thankfully, you can politely and quickly opt out of these trailers interrupting your binge watch.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in August 2018

Opt out of Netflix's new ads

To opt out, you will need to access Netflix in a browser on a computer, tablet or phone; you can't opt out of of the ads with the Netflix app.

With Netflix open in a browser, tap the hamburger button in the top left (on mobile) or click your profile picture in the top right (on a computer) and then choose Account. On the Account page, scroll down to the Settings section and select Test participation. You will see a single toggle switch for Include me in tests and previews. Toggle it Off and then click or tap Done.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Boom, no more ads. Well, no more ads unless Netflix moves this feature from the test stage into its standard experience. At which point, I will update this article with any potential setting that will let you opt out of the non-test participation ads.

In related news, learn how to delete your Netflix history and how to download Netflix shows and movies on Android or iOS.