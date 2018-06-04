Livestream

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is now underway. The keynote started at 10 a.m. in San Jose, California today, Monday, June 4 and we expect it to continue for about two hours while Apple announces its plan for developers. CNET is on hand to cover the news as it breaks including all the biggest announcements, and Apple is also be livestreaming the keynote.

WWDC 2018 start time, liveblog and live streams

When: Today -- Monday, June 4

Today -- Monday, June 4 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California What time: San Francisco: 10 a.m.; New York: 1 p.m.; London: 6 p.m.; Beijing: 1 a.m. (June 5); Sydney: 3 a.m. (June 5). (See the start time in your area.)

San Francisco: 10 a.m.; New York: 1 p.m.; London: 6 p.m.; Beijing: 1 a.m. (June 5); Sydney: 3 a.m. (June 5). (See the start time in your area.) Preshow and live simulcast: The CNET preshow starts an hour earlier, at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET. (See the start time in your area.) Join Lexy Savvides, Patrick Holland and Ian Sherr from San Francisco, with appearances by Megan Wollerton from Louisville and Jeff Bakalar from New York. The CNET show will continue throughout the duration of the Apple event with live commentary and analysis -- perfect if you don't have an Apple device or Windows 10 to watch the official Apple livestream (see below). Watch the CNET live video simulcast .

The CNET preshow starts an hour earlier, at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET. (See the start time in your area.) Join Lexy Savvides, Patrick Holland and Ian Sherr from San Francisco, with appearances by Megan Wollerton from Louisville and Jeff Bakalar from New York. The CNET show will continue throughout the duration of the Apple event with live commentary and analysis -- perfect if you don't have an Apple device or Windows 10 to watch the official Apple livestream (see below). Live blog: CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Shara Tibken and Scott Stein will be on location to cover the news as it breaks. Follow the CNET live blog .

CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Shara Tibken and Scott Stein will be on location to cover the news as it breaks. Livestream: Apple will be livestreaming the event. Apple says it's "best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later;" or Windows 10 PC using Microsoft Edge. However, devices using the Chrome and Firefox browsers should be able to watch, too ("MSE, H.264, and AAC required," says Apple). Click on this link watch the official Apple stream live. Owners of second-, third- or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.

Now Playing: Watch this: iOS 12 preview and what we expect at WWDC 2018

Analysis and what to expect

Apple products we probably won't see until after WWDC 2018

Editors' note: Originally published May 31, updated periodically thereafter with new links and additional info.

Corrections, June 3: Fixed a bad link, corrected international viewing times and updated compatible devices and browsers for watching Apple's livestreams.