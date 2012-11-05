Where to find Facebook's Most Recent feed in latest iOS update

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Facebook released a big update to its iOS app today. Version 5.1 brings with it changes to Facebook Messenger, an improved photo upload process, and its new Facebook Gifts feature.

To reveal your Messenger contact list, you'll find a button at the top of the screen ready to take action. But wait, what button used to be there? Hmm...that's right! The button to change your feed from Most Popular to Most Recent.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To change between feeds, you'll need to tap on the button with three lines in the top-left corner of the Facebook app.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Next to the News Feed option you'll now see a gear icon. Tap on it.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET