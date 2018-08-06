Nothing makes a home feel sterile and drab like stark white walls devoid of art or photos.

That said, you don't need an entire gallery wall or to spend a fortune to make your home feel cozy and warm. You just need a few pieces of personalized art here and there. And you don't have to break the bank either.

Here are seven places to buy affordable art and frames online.

Read more: How to give your home a makeover, without spending a ton of money.

Etsy

Etsy is one of the first places that should come to mind. It's not just a site for handmade goods -- it's also loaded with prints, custom paintings and three-dimensional wall hangings for decorating your walls and home.

The best part about buying art from Etsy is the flexibility in price. Starting as low as a couple bucks and ranging up to over $300 (£231 or AU$408), you can buy finished art that's ready to hang, or you can buy rights to the source file so you can print the art yourself in the specific size you're looking for.

That said, with much of the hanging art from Etsy, you'll be responsible for framing it yourself. The upshot is that Etsy is chocked full of unique, custom frames.

Desenio

Desenio

Desenio is a source for high-quality posters and prints at affordable prices. You can find posters of art prints, landscape photography and typography in sizes that range from 5 by 7 inches (13 by 18 centimeters) to 28 by 39 inches (70 by 100 centimeters). Prices range from $15 (£12 or AU$20) to $55 (£42 or AU$75).

All posters are printed on thick white paper with a matte finish.

Almost all sizes are shipped rolled in a tube mailer, which means you're responsible for finding your own hanging solution. Fortunately, Desenio does have a few hanging options available, such as clips and poster hangers in varying styles.

Society6

Like Etsy, Society6 is a marketplace where artists can sell their art. You can buy art, metal or canvas prints, framed prints, wood or woven wall art, posters, tapestries and murals.

While some of the large wall murals will set you back upward of $400 (£308 or AU$543), you can get wall art for as little as $17 (£13 or AU$23). Some pieces are available already framed.

Framebridge

With all this custom art you're going to be buying for your home, you're going to need a reliable and affordable framing solution.

Enter Framebridge.

For between $39 (£30 or AU$53) and $199 (£153 or AU$270) with free shipping, you can either upload a photo or mail the art (anything from a print to newspaper clippings or a jersey) to Framebridge. Then choose a size and material for the frame and mat. A short while later, the framed art will arrive in the mail. It's as simple and affordable as custom framing gets.

Wayfair

Wayfair is another popular option when it comes to wall art. They offer everything from canvas and framed art to photography and wood art.

At Wayfair, you can find art for as little as $24 (£18 or AU$32) or upward of $1,000 (£769 or AU$1,359). You can search by frame type (wrapped canvas, framed, floater frame or no frame). With over 800,000 pieces of art to choose from and such a wide price range, there's definitely something for everyone.

Minted

Screenshot: Sarah Mitroff/CNET

In addition to wedding invitations and other stationary needs, Minted also offers limited edition prints from artists, maps, custom art and photo collages. Prices start at $20 (£15 or AU$27) and go up to over $800 (£616 or AU$1,087). You can order plain prints, though some art comes with options for custom frames and mats with archival materials. That said, the frames up the price significantly.

20x200

With prices starting at just $24 (£18 or AU$33) and a motto like "It's Art for Everyone," 20x200 is another great place online to find affordable art. You can buy framed art, vintage prints, photography and wall hangings, among other things.

Now that you have your art, here's how to hang it correctly every time.

Check our guide to give your home a makeover, without spending a ton of money.