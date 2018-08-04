4 signs it's time to replace your toaster oven

Sometimes parting with our small appliances is hard, especially when they have been there for you from the very beginning of your culinary exploits. Your toaster oven was there for you when it was too hot to turn on the oven, when you needed a quick toaster waffler and when you were heating a meal for one.

There comes a time, though, when you need to realize your toaster oven may be doing more harm than good. Here are some signs that your brave little toaster should be trashed or recycled.

The insides are rusting

A little rust never hurt anyone, right? Think about it, though. Corroded bits of metal can fall into your food, creating a choking hazard. Or cut your mouth. Or… well, you get the idea. At the first sign of rust, it's time to move on.

The cord is frayed

If the cord is detaching from the appliance or the plastic on the cord is cracked or fraying, it's time to say goodbye. Messed up cords can lead to electric shocks and even kitchen fires. Don't just wrap the cord in tape and call it good, either. Faulty cords are a sign that your toaster oven is beyond its expiration date.

The glass is cracked or the door won't close all the way

The glass isn't just there for you to peek at your food. It also holds in heat. If you've noticed your toaster oven just doesn't get things warm like it used to, this is probably why.

It's just not enough anymore

Maybe your toaster oven was perfect for you when you were single, but now you have a family to feed. Or maybe you have get-togethers now that require a lot of food. Either way, it's time to make an upgrade to a larger unit.

Some newer toaster ovens even have extra features that your current little buddy probably doesn't, like multiple racks, convection features and more. One of our favorites, the Breville Smart Oven, adjusts different temperature zones in the oven for the most even browning and cooking.

