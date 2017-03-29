When and where to buy a Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

You will soon be able to buy the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Samsung on Wednesday finally showed off its new flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus pack a lot of punch. Both phones are equipped with speedy Snapdragon 835 processor (or Exynos 8895 chip) and high-end cameras, but the biggest draw will be the new design.

The phones feature a curved display and nearly edge-to-edge screen with almost no bezel. Samsung somehow managed to squeeze a 5.8-inch (S8) and 6.2-inch (S8 Plus) display into phones that aren't much bigger than last year's models.

Are you excited? Here's everything you need to know about getting your hands on one of Samsung's new phones.

When can I buy them?

Preorders begin on Thursday, March 30 at 12:01 am ET. Customers who preorder the phones will also receive new Samsung Gear VR with Controller plus an Oculus game pack. Orders are expected to arrive by April 21, the same day the phones will be available for purchase in stores.

Where will they be sold?

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be sold in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Singapore and South Korea.

What colors will they come in?

Both phones will be available in midnight black, orchid gray, maple gold, coral blue and arctic silver, depending on the region. In the United States, for example, they will only be offered in midnight black, orchid gray and arctic silver.

How much will they cost?

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be available in only one configuration -- with 64GB of internal storage -- by all four major US carriers: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint.

Verizon

Big Red will sell the S8 for $30 per month, for 24 months ($720 in total), with the S8 Plus adding $35 per month to your bill, costing $840 in total.

AT&T

AT&T's pricing breakdown comes out to $750 for the S8 and $850 for the S8 Plus. Those prices break down to $25 and $28.34 per month for 30 months, respectively, on AT&T Next.

T-Mobile

Both models will set you back $30 per month for 24 months, after a down payment of $30 for the S8, or $130 for the S8 Plus. Full retail pricing is $750 for the S8 and $850 for the S8 Plus.

Sprint

Sprint just announced pricing, falling in line with other carriers. The S8 will cost $750 or $31.25 per month for 18 months, while the S8 Plus will cost $850 or $35.42 per month.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $100 off of either device for those who preorder through its website. Visit this page to save some extra cash.

International pricing

In the UK, the S8 and S8 Plus have been priced at £689 and £779, respeictvely. (The equivalent Australia page has yet to add prices.)

This article will be updated as more pricing information is announced.