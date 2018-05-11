Verizon is the most expensive of the Big Four mobile carriers, right?

Not anymore. A new offshoot service called Visible is a no-contract prepaid Verizon option priced at $40 per month. What's this all about? Let's take a look at the details.

It's a $40 unlimited plan -- with limits

Your $40 buys you unlimited calls, texts and data, all on Verizon's 4G LTE network. However, while there's no cap on the amount of data you can use, there is a cap on speed: Visible offers "up to 5 Mbps," according to its FAQ page.

Given that the Big Four carriers have average network speeds of nearly 23 Mbps, that undoubtedly seems slow -- maybe too slow? You can still stream video, but it'll "typically stream at a resolution of 480p."

Similarly, audio will stream at 0.5Mbps, which should be sufficient to accommodate music services like Spotify Premium (which stream at 320Kbps). Indeed, aside from viideo, it's debatable whether you'd notice any real difference in daily activity. If you spend a lot of your time connected to Wi-Fi anyway, you might not ever notice the 5Mbps speed cap.

Josh Miller/CNET

It's iPhone-only, for now

Currently, Visible is strictly a bring-your-own-phone proposition, and also iPhone-only: It's compatible with most models from the iPhone 6 (£27.00 at uSwitch) through the iPhone X. However, Visible notes that "some iPhone SE (£380.00 at Amazon Marketplace) and iPhone 7 (£510.00 at Amazon.co.uk) models can be tricky," so whatever model you have, you can go to https://www.bevisible.com/join and find out by entering your phone's IMEI number.

As for Android support, it's coming soon. We asked a Visible rep for something more specific but was told only that it's "currently in development."

It's invitation-only, for now

If you have a compatible phone and you're ready to sign up, there's another obstacle: Visible is currently available by invitation only, meaning you need to know someone who's in the loop...

Someone like me! A Visible rep invited me to publicly share this code: CFF48.

With that hurdle cleared, you need to install the Visible app, enter the invitation code and complete the signup process. (Yep, it all happens via app.) From there you should receive a SIM card shipped overnight.

How you pay for it

Visible would seem to have millennials in mind, because although you can pay for service with a standard credit card, you can also use PayPal and even Venmo. As noted, this is a contract-free prepaid service, so you can cancel at any time without penalty.

What are the alternatives?

Visible isn't the only low-cost alternative to Verizon; most of the other Big Four carriers have offshoot options as well. AT&T-powered Cricket Wireless, for example, offers a $40 plan that's also unlimited, though with 5GB of high-speed data. (But even that isn't as high-speed as AT&T's; Cricket caps downloads at 8Mbps.) Sprint's prepaid service is Boost, T-Mobile's is MetroPCS.

What do you think? With Verizon's network behind it and some decidedly competitive pricing, is Visible on your radar?

