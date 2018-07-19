8 unexpected ways to use a George Foreman Grill

The George Foreman Grill may have been advertised as a great way of cooking meats without the fat, but there are so many other things you can do with it as well. It's a great meal-making tool, especially for those that are lacking in culinary skills. Here are 10 of the best ways to use your electric grill, other than cooking hamburgers.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Fry an egg: A George Foreman grill can easily be used as a griddle. Preheat, spray it with nonstick cooking spray, and cook your eggs like normal. Use the drip tray to prop up the front end of the grill so that the plates aren't slanted. That way the eggs won't slide off while cooking.

Pressed sandwiches: No sandwich press? Your grill will toast your bread and heat the insides nicely. Just put the sandwich inside the preheated grill and press down on the top gently for a few minutes until toasted to your liking.

Whip up some quesadillas: If sandwiches aren't your thing, make a quesadilla instead. Preheat your grill and butter one side of a tortilla. On the non-buttered side put a handful of grated cheese or a couple of cheese slices. Fold the tortilla in half, buttered side facing out. Put the tortilla in the grill with the open side facing the hinge and close the grill for 4 minutes. When you master that, here's a fancier version with chicken and herbs.

Make low-fat fries: Nothing beats deep-fried potatoes, but this comes close. Peel two medium potatoes, then slice them into rounds that look like thick potato chips. Toss the rounds with olive oil, salt and pepper. When the grill is hot, place the potato rounds on the grill without overlapping the pieces and close it. Let the rounds cook for 6 to 10 minutes or until golden.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Or heat up tots: We tried this experiment with a waffle iron, so I just had to try it with a Foreman Grill. I preheated the grill, added my partially defrosted tater tots and closed the lid. In ten minutes, the tots were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Toaster waffles: Skip the toaster and sandwich a frozen waffle in your preheated grill. In 2 minutes it will be perfectly crisp.

Cinnamon rolls: To cook cinnamon rolls in a Foreman Grill, place the uncooked bun on the preheated grill and squeeze it between the top and bottom griddles. Let it cook for 2 minutes and ice. You'll get a hot and gooey roll without turning on your oven.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Frozen pizza: I saw this tip on a forum and have been dying to give it a try. It took some experimentation, but it works! Turn the grill upside down and open it. Let it preheat, then place a personal-size pizza on the griddle. Put a fork right beside the hinges and close the top griddle. The fork will hold the grill open just enough so the cheese doesn't stick. Cook the pizza for 12 to 13 minutes to get a crisp crust and melted cheese.