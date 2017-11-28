If you somehow missed the entire week of deals leading up to Black Friday, the deep discounts over the weekend and Cyber Monday, don't worry. We still haven't reached the end of the deals for the holiday season.

Here are five ways you can continue to get great deals through the rest of the year.

Cyber Week

Believe it or not, Monday isn't the end of deals to be had. Sure, there will be more slashed prices leading up to the holidays. But the deeper discounts will continue through this week for many retailers.

Like Black Friday starting a week early, Cyber Monday has gradually turned into Cyber Week. Amazon, for example, doesn't stop its sales after midnight on Monday. Instead, the sales will continue on throughout the week. Some of the best bargains will have no doubt passed, but there will still be plenty to be had.

Among others, some of the retailers partaking in Cyber Week are Walmart, Target, Best Buy, REI, Macy's and JCPenny.

Craigslist and eBay

If you're not interested in buying brand spankin' new stuff, Craigslist and eBay are two great places to peruse following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. People who have upgraded computers, cameras, televisions and other electronics will be listing their older products, often at reasonable prices.

Just remember to use safe practices when buying on Craigslist. Meet in public places, like a nearby shopping mall food court or the parking lot of a police station.

Facebook Marketplace

The same goes for Facebook Marketplace. In fact, you may see even more items of Marketplace this year as it's grown in popularity and makes it easier to quickly post items you want to sell straight from your phone.

Marketplace also makes it easier to quickly communicate with the seller and, in a way, makes transactions feel less sketchy, as it puts a face to a name. Still, use these tips to avoid getting scammed.

To access Marketplace, open Facebook on a phone or tablet and tap the Marketplace icon (the icon of a storefront with an awning). On Android, this button is in the center near the top of the app. On iOS, it's in the center near the bottom of the app. Once there, you can search and filter results by location, category and price.

Travel Deal Tuesday

You may not have heard of it, but Travel Deal Tuesday is a real thing. It happens the day after Cyber Monday and is one of the best days to book travel -- hotels, flights and tours.

If you're looking to book travel for yourself or gift a nice vacation, Travel Deal Tuesday is likely the day to do it.

Price trackers

If you managed to miss all the deals on items you were hoping to buy for presents or just for yourself, there's still hope that those items will go back on sale before the holidays.

To know when they go on sale again, sign up for an account with camelcamelcamel -- yes, the same service I recommended for checking pricing history on Amazon. It also works as a price tracker.

To track the price of an item, go to camelcamelcamel.com and log in or create an account. Then click Your Price Watches. In the search bar, type in a product you'd like to set an alert for and click Find Prodcuts. Once you find the product you want to follow, click Create beside the price, enter the price you want an alert for and click the green check mark to save. If that product drops below that price point, you'll receive an email alert.