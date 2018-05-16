CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch the Senate net neutrality vote live

The future of the internet is being decided right now. Here's how to watch.

Want to tune in as the U.S. Senate votes on the future of net neutrality

You can watch the deliberation and the vote live at a variety of sources, including an embedded YouTube stream below.

On C-SPAN, it appears to be outside the normal authentication paywall. The Senate itself also has a video feed, but it's been less reliable.

Stay with CNET for ongoing coverage of the vote and its aftermath.

