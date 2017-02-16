Use voice commands to tighten up Google privacy, security settings

3:33 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

First spotted by Android Police, the new voice commands make it easier to view your search history, change account settings, adjust privacy settings and adjust security settings.

According to a Google support document, the four new commands are:

Change your account settings: "Open Google account settings."

"Open Google account settings." See your search history: "Show my Google search history."

"Show my Google search history." Change your privacy settings: "Adjust my Google privacy settings."

"Adjust my Google privacy settings." Change your security settings: "Adjust my Google security settings."

I've tested the new commands on a Galaxy S7 Edge running Android Marshmallow and a Pixel XL through Google Assistant, and can confirm they work. However, you need to remember the exact phrasing outlined above or your device will end up doing a Google search instead of opening the proper page.

