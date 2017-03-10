7 of the best TV features you should be using

When you first buy a new television, you might spend the first hour or so digging through the menus, making sure all the settings are properly configured. After that, you might revisit the settings from time to time to adjust the EQ or brightness. But there are likely settings and features that you're completely overlooking.

Here are seven television features you should be using.

4K streaming

Just because you have a media streamer doesn't mean you should ignore the built-in streaming function on your smart TV. Some streamers, such as the Apple TV, lack the ability to stream in 4K. With a growing number of shows and movies available in 4K, you may want to turn to your television's ability to stream to see what the fuss is all about.

Believe you me, while many will say 4K is overkill or unnecessary, after watching "Jessica Jones" in 4K, I couldn't go back to watching it in 1080p on the Apple TV.

Apps

Again, if your media streamer is missing one of the streaming apps you want to use to watch movies and TV, you may want to check the app store on your TV to see if the app is available there instead.

Sarah Tew/CNET

I wanted to watch a movie I knew was on Amazon Prime Video and all I had connected to the TV was an Apple TV. Despite having a large Amazon button on the remote to my Vizio television, it took me months to realize I didn't need to keep moving the Xbox into the living room just to watch something from Amazon.

Built-in casting

Some newer televisions are coming with Google Chromecast functionality built in, meaning you don't need to purchase a Chromecast dongle separately.

However, some televisions that don't technically have Chromecast included are still Cast-enabled. What this means is, you can't add them in the Google Home app or verbally throw content to them using something like a Google Home speaker, but they will automatically appear in the Cast dropdown menu when your phone is connected to the same wireless network as your television.

CEC

Taylor Martin/CNET

Many HDMI devices connected to your television can actually power it on using a technology called CEC, which stands for Consumer Electronics Control. While most manufacturers have their own name for the tech, it all operates virtually the same way and comes standard on most modern televisions.

With CEC, you can press a button on your Apple TV remote or start streaming something with a Chromecast and a connected TV with CEC enabled will also power on.

Sleep or inactivity timer

One thing CEC doesn't always support is powering off the television when the accessory powers down. (This works with an Xbox One, but not Apple TV or Chromecast.) If this is the case for you, search through the television's power settings and look for a sleep timer or a feature that powers the television off after a certain length of inactivity.

Gaming mode

Sarah Tew

While gaming on a newer television, you may notice some input lag -- or a small discrepancy between when you push a button on the controller and when that action takes place on the TV. With a fast-paced game like a first-person shooter or a racing game, it can completely ruin the experience.

To mitigate input lag, try switching the picture mode of your television to Gaming, or look for a feature called Gaming Low Latency.

Picture settings

These days, color correction isn't the only picture-quality setting you'll face on your new TV. These days, there is a growing list of settings to tweak, many of which might be a mystery to you. And there are many settings that sound helpful but can actually be detrimental to your viewing experience.

Sharpness, noise reduction and motion smoothing are three settings Consumer Reports says you should turn off. You've also got several picture modes to choose from, brightness, contrast, black level and more. Check out this article for help on where to get started on setting your TV up the correct way.