The best Force Friday deals

ThinkGeek

May the Fourth be with you! Wait, wrong month. September the First be with you? Whatever: It's Force Friday, which is apparently a thing now.

What kind of thing? For starters, today brought a galaxy's worth of new Star Wars toys, including the I'll-wait-in-line-to-buy-one Sphero R2-D2.

You can also visit any of 20,000 retail stores and use the official Star Wars app for an augmented-reality surprise.

And let's not forget the deals. Today's our chance to score some savings on Star Wars merch -- and that's kind of a rare thing. Here are some deals worth considering!

You lie like a rug, Han Solo

Is there a more iconic Star Wars image than Han Solo encased in Carbonite? I think not. So why not put that image in your doorway?

For a limited time, ThinkGeek has the Han Solo Carbonite Rug for $19.99. That's for the small/medium version, which measures 31.5 inches by 71.5 inches. You can get the large/x-large version (39 inches x 90.5 inches) for $29.99. (What's with the weird sizes? How can anything be considered both small and medium?)

These normally sell for $49.99 and $69.99. Shipping adds $5.95, regardless of which size you choose.

If you have a home theater setup, I can think of no better rug to accent it.

Fly the pew-pew skies

James Martin/CNET

It's seriously unfair that I'm not 9 years old right now. Because that kid would have gone bananas for this.

Today only, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Propel X-Wing Battle Quadcopter for $149 shipped-- plus a $25 BuyDig gift card good for a future purchase of $25 or more -- when you apply promo code CHEAPSKATE at checkout.

You can also get the TIE Fighter and Speeder Bike for the same price with the same code. Normally they're $180.

These aren't the Air Hogs Star Wars drones you've probably seen. Propel's models are much more advanced, with sound effects emanating from the controller and the option to engage in aerial laser fights with other models. They also auto-hover, which is crucial for a good flying experience.

So, if you'll forgive a little mixing of sci-fi metaphors, here: Resistance is futile.

Choosy shoppers choose Chewbacca

Amazon

Everything you need to know about the Star Wars The Force Awakens Chewbecca Electronic Mask (currently on sale for $25.97 at Amazon) can be found right here.

I don't know about you, but I feel like the world could use more Chewbacca Moms right about now. Or Chewbacca Dads. Kids. Grandmas. You know.

The mask sells for at least $30 most other places. A $4 savings is hardly huge, but your $26 is likely to buy a lot of laughter.

Best of the rest

Have you found any other notable Force Friday deals? Share them in the comments!