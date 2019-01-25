Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Get the free Piranha Plant DLC before it's too late

Screenshot by Sean Buckley/CNET

Nintendo kicked off its first full Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer with a big, bold declaration: Everyone is here. When the game launched, players were excited to have access to every character that had ever been in a Smash Bros. game -- but even more characters are coming -- and if you bought the game before Jan. 31, you might be able to get the first one for free. But time is running out.

Here's what's going on: Nintendo is offering the Piranha Plant, the game's first DLC character, as a free early purchase bonus for any player who buys and registers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before Jan. 31. Unfortunately, doing that isn't as straightforward as you might think -- there's a couple of hoops to jump through.

Players who purchased a physical copy of the game will need to dive into the options menu on their Nintendo Switch ( ) to register the game with Nintendo. Do this before the Jan. 31 deadline, and Nintendo will email an eShop redemption code for the character to the email address associated with your account.

Screenshot by Sean Buckley/CNET

Here's the full process as detailed by Nintendo:

If you buy the retail version, then you'll need to register your game card with My Nintendo before 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 31, 2019. Here are the steps: 1) First, create a My Nintendo account at my.nintendo.com if you haven't already done so.

2) Insert the game card into your Nintendo Switch console and highlight the game icon on the HOME menu.

3) Press the + or - button to access the software Options menu.

4) Highlight "My Nintendo Rewards Program," then select "Earn Points (Game Card version only)" to finish the process.

Players who purchased the game digitally should be automatically registered, but still need to check their email for an eShop redemption code. That code will still work even if it arrives after the deadline, but don't sit on it too long: Piranha Plant eShop codes expire on June 30, 2019.

At the time of this writing, the deadline to register your copy of the game is less than a week away, but Nintendo has been making a concerted effort to notify players, mentioning the deadline in social media posts, announcements in the Nintendo eShop news channel and even in pop-up prompts that appear when players launch the game. If you cannot find the code in your email, you can also reach out to Nintendo's Customer Support team for help.

Don't have Smash Bros. Ultimate yet? Then you're probably going to miss out on the free version of Piranha Plant, but Nintendo says the character will be available for purchase later this year.