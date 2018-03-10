Since Marvel moved up the release date for "Avengers: Infinity War" by a week (hooray!), you have even less time to start your massive Marvel Cinematic Universe rewatch. Better get going! (The following are all based off this epic MCU timeline, we just cut out the shows since you *really* don't have time for those.)
Editors' note: All prices below are listed in US currency. UK and Australia readers, check your local links for conversions.
'Captain America: The First Avenger'
Streaming: Nope.
'Iron Man'
Streaming: Amazon Prime and Hulu, if you have an account.
'The Incredible Hulk' (but still skippable*)
Streaming: Nope.
'Iron Man 2'
Streaming: Nope.
'Thor'
Streaming: Nope.
'The Avengers'
Streaming: FX, if you have access via your cable provider.
'Iron Man 3'
Streaming: Nope.
'Thor: The Dark World'
Streaming: FX, if you have access via your cable provider.
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'
Streaming: Nope.
'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Streaming: FX, if you have access via your cable provider.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
'Avengers: Age of Ultron'
Streaming: TNT, if you have access via your cable provider.
'Ant-Man'
Streaming: TNT, if you have access via your cable provider.
'Captain America: Civil War'
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
'Doctor Strange'
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Streaming: Starz, if you have access via your cable provider.
'Thor: Ragnarok'
Streaming: Not yet.
'Black Panther'
The movie theaters. Seriously.
"Avengers: Infinity War" releases April 27 around the world. Need more info? Start here with our Q&A with the Russo brothers and then read up on all things Marvel-related.
It's going to be a great Marvel anniversary year.
