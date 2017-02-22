Share a whopping 10 photos and videos in one Instagram post

Instagram

The drudgery of uploading one photo at a time to Instagram has ended! Now you can add up to 10 photos and videos at once.

Don't worry about overwhelming your followers with a slew of photos, though. It's kind of like a Story. A bulk upload is consolidated into one post. The first image is displayed in your feed and blue dots at the bottom of the photo lets your followers know that they can swipe to see more images.

Adding multiple images and videos is super easy:

From the home screen, hit the + icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap the first image you want to add. Tap the Select multiple icon on the bottom right of the image. Tap on the additional images you want to add and tap an image again to deselect it. If you don't like the order of your images, tap and hold on the image you want to move, then drag it to the right spot. Tap Next at the top of the screen as usual to edit your photos. You have the option of editing each photo individually, or adding the same filter to all your images at once. If you want the same filter on all the images, just tap on your chosen filter without selecting a photo. If you want to edit photos individually, just tap on one, edit and tap Done. Rinse and repeat. When you're done editing, tap Next and add a caption. Unfortunately, all of your photos will just have one caption. Tap Share when you're done.

On your profile grid, your followers will see an icon in the upper right side of a photo to let them know it is a post with multiple images. They just need to tap and swipe on the photo to see more.

Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

Does it work with Stories?

Uploading multiple images at once would be awesome for creating a Story, right? Unfortunately, this new trick doesn't work with the Story function, yet.