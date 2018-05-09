Android P: 3 settings to change right away

From developer tools to accommodating an iPhone X-like notch, to smart notification replies and a new method to navigate Android, Google's latest mobile operating system has a lot to offer.

There's even an early beta for those who want to take it for a spin. But be forewarned: in order to go back to Android Oreo you will need to completely wipe your phone.

If you are one of the brave users who likes living on the edge, there are three settings you need to check out once you have Android P up and running on your phone.

Gestures

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Starting with Android P, users have the option to ditch the traditional three-button navigation method and rely on gestures instead.

If you decide to take part in the Android P beta, you may be disappointed to find the feature isn't enabled upon first boot. Instead, you have to go into settings yourself and turn it on.

Open the Settings app, then go to System > Gestures > Swipe up on Home button. On the following screen, enable Swipe up on Home button.

Going forward, you can swipe up on the home button to view your recently used apps, quickly swipe to the right to fast-switch between two apps, or slowly move the home button to scroll through all of your recent apps.

To get back to the home screen instead of viewing recent apps, tap on the home button.

Action suggestions

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Android P is getting smarter and will start suggesting apps and actions for you to take throughout the interface. For example, when you swipe up on the new home button (with gestures enabled, of course) a row of five apps will be revealed at the bottom of the screen. These apps are suggestions based on your recent usage.

You will also notice actionable buttons in the app drawer for common tasks, such as opening an app to a specific section or starting a text message to your partner.

If you find the new features a bit creepy, you can disable one or all of them.

Long-press on your wallpaper, then tap Home Settings. On the Home Settings page, select Suggestions. Move the appropriate button to the 'Off' position for Apps, Actions, and the ability to select text in app previews in the recent view.

Do Not Disturb

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Part of Google's well-being program to help minimize the distractions that may suck users back into using a phone is to enhance the Do Not Disturb feature on Android P.

Using Do Not Disturb on Android P will not only block calls and notifications when the phone is sitting idle, but it will now block the display from turning on at all. Google is referring to the new feature as "visual disturbances."

The settings include blocking the notification light, turning the screen on, and preventing the phone from waking for a new notifications when the screen is off.

When the screen is on, settings include hiding the notification dots, blocking notifications from showing up, and hiding the notification list.

You can tailor how the new DND settings work by going to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications > Do Not Disturb > Block Visual Disturbances.

