Apple knows you hate being asked to review apps -- so it's fixing that

iOS 10.3 is a midyear iPhone update full of helpful features, like a tool that lets you track down a lost AirPod and easier iCloud storage management. But perhaps best of all, Apple is giving power to the users when it comes to being nagged about leaving reviews for an app in the App Store.

Specifically, Apple is going to limit the number of times an app developer can request a review of an app, then provide the means to leave a review directly within the app, according to MacRumors.

Even better, Apple is said to have included a review prompt kill switch - of sorts - in iOS 10.3 beta 2. Meaning, users can disable all review prompts from developers if he or she so desires.

We will keep an eye out for the new switch once the iOS 10.3 beta expands to the public beta and cover it here; currently developers are the only users who have access to it. Presumably, the nagging-review-kill-switch should be located in the Settings app > App Store.