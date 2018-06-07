Remove pet hair from your car with this simple bathroom item

Alina Bradford/CNET

I have two huskies. That means long dog hair woven in and out of the fibers in my vehicle's carpet after every car ride. Vacuuming just won't seem to pick up the hairs, and if it does, the hose gets clogged. Lint rollers are never quite strong enough to grab pet hair, either.

I've found a better solution than banning my dogs from open-window rides in the sun. All a pet owner needs is a simple bathroom item already available in many homes: a pumice stone.

Simply rub the pumice stone along the carpet. It will catch the dog (or cat) fur and gather it into a ball you can either throw away or compost. The best part? You won't need to de-hair the pumus stone. Hair releases from it as you clean.