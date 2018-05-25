Quick tip: Here's an easy way to clean your slow cooker

After a big party or get-together, the last thing you want to waste your time on is degunking the slow cooker. Thankfully, there's an easy way to clean your cooker with no scrubbing.

Here's what you need to do:

Fill it with water and a couple drops of dish soap.



Set the slow cooker on warm, place the lid on it and leave it overnight.



In the morning, all the gunk will slide right off. Just rinse and dry the cooking pot.



This tip works particularly great with dried-on cheeses, fondue crud and sticky, crystalized sugar. But it can be used on any type of mess. It also works on other types of appliances, like multicookers and Instant Pots.