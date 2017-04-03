Put your child's internet access on a schedule with Google Wifi

One glaring feature missing from Google Wifi's family friendly approach has been scheduling.

At launch, you could create groups of devices -- be it for a child or yourself -- and then pause internet access for each cluster on demand. You couldn't, however, have Google Wifi do it for you on a set schedule such as at bedtime, for example.

On Monday Google added scheduling to Google Wifi, and parents everywhere rejoiced.

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To create a schedule, update the Google Wifi app on your Android or iOS device. After the update is installed, open the app the tap on the Settings tab and select Family Wi-Fi > Schedules.

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Using existing device groups, Google Wifi will recommend a predetermined schedule such as "Kids bedtime" lasting from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Either select one of the predefined schedules to further customize it, or create your own following the prompts.

With a schedule created, those devices included in the respective group(s) will automatically lose connectivity during the scheduled time.

