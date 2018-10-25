Pixel 3 XL: How to hide the notch

Google's Pixel 3 XL ( ) is the first phone from the company that features a notch at the top of the display. The notch is where Google has tucked the front-facing cameras and a speaker in an attempt to give you more screen without increasing the size of the phone.

If you feel adamant about using a Pixel 3 XL, but despise the look of the notch, you can hide the notch with a software tweak.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

The setting isn't actually available in the Settings app by default. Before the option will be available, you'll need to enable Developer Options. To do that, open the Settings app and then go to System > About phone. Scroll to the bottom where you'll see Build number. Tap on the build number until you're prompted to enter your device's passcode, which then unlocks Developer Options.

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Press the back button to leave the About phone section and then tap on Advanced on the System page. Next, select Developer options and then scroll down until you find Display Cutout under the Drawing section. Tap on Display Cutout and then select Hide.

The screen will flash, and when it comes back to life, the top portion that normally surrounds the notch will be black, effectively hiding the notch and making the Pixel 3 XL look more like a Pixel 2 XL.