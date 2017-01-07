How to hack Nintendo's NES Classic to hold more games

Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Nintendo's hard-to-find $60 mini-NES Classic Edition only comes with 30 games, with no official way to add more.

Emphasis on the word "official," because hackers in Japan and Russia have found a way to add whichever games you want!

Here's a video showing an NES Classic with nearly 60 games loaded into its onboard storage, including missing fan favorites like Battletoads, River City Ransom and the original Mega Man.



The hack apparently doesn't even require a screwdriver. Just a Micro-USB cable, a PC and likely a willful disregard for the law -- because downloading copies of Nintendo's games off the internet isn't legal activity, even if you own the original cartridges. (Open-source games designed for the NES are a different story.)

According to a guide by Russian hacker madmonkey (via Ars Technica), it's simply a matter of:

Installing the right USB boot software for the NES Classic's AllWinner processor on your PC

Making sure you have a saved game in the first save slot of Super Mario Bros

Connecting your PC and console together with a Micro-USB cable

Holding down the Reset button on the NES Classic to boot it into "FEL" mode

Using madmonkey's own open-source tool to save the contents of your NES to your PC

Unpacking the NES Classic's kernel on your PC with the tools

Injecting the ROMs you want to add and any images you want to appear as box art

Reflashing the kernel to the NES Classic with the same tools

Praying that you don't screw things up and brick your hard-to-find system

Yes, that's rather a lot, and things could go very, very wrong. If you don't know what you're doing, or don't feel like exposing your computer to the just-released tools of a Russian hacker, maybe hold off?

Either way, we now know that Nintendo's NES Classic Edition/Mini is more capable than we originally thought.