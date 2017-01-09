Never miss another Google Doodle game

Up Next Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Google publishes Doodles to commemorate special birthdays and other important dates. For big holidays and other major events, it launches interactive Doodle games to brighten your day. Who doesn't love an addictive flash game to break up the monotony of another work day?

If you don't want to be the last in the office to find out about the newest interactive Google Doodle -- and you use an Android device -- you can get alerted the next time Google springs such fun and frivolity upon us.

The Google app for Android can now alert you when interactive entertainment awaits you on Google's homepage. Open the Google app, tap the three-line hamburger button in the upper-left corner and go to Settings > Notifications. You'll see but one option there. Tap to toggle on Doodles to be alerted of "new Doodle games, videos and interactive experiences."

This description leads me to believe that you won't be alerted to the presence of static Doodles, so the frequency of Doodle notifications shouldn't be too onerous.

Photo by Matt Elliott/CNET

(Via Android Police)