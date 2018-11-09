Microsoft's Xbox X018 event: Watch it live here

Right in time for the holiday deals season, Microsoft is kicking off a two-hour, Xbox-centric event: X018, in Mexico City on Saturday, starts at 1 p.m. PT (see what time that is where you live here).

Microsoft has revealed that the event will include updates about games that have already been released, such as Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Forza Horizon 4 and Minecraft, along with upcoming titles such as Crackdown 3. Xbox Game Pass owners will also be getting "over a dozen game announcements," for the service.

That's just what we know so far, as Microsoft has also promised "a couple big surprises," during the event.

But it's not going to be all about games. During its earlier Xbox Insider livestream, Microsoft teased that it would have more details on mouse and keyboard support for the Xbox One, including what hardware Razer is making specifically for Xbox consoles.

And if game bundles are more your thing, Humble Bundle tweeted this tease Wednesday, suggesting it could be launching an Xbox-centric deal alongside X018.

Watch live here: Saturday, Nov. 10

Event start time: 1 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. local time in Mexico City (see the start time where you are)

Live event video: Microsoft is livestreaming the event on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Mixer and Twitter. The feed will start by 1 p.m. PT. The YouTube feed is embedded above, so you can watch it right here.

More details: Read more about X018 from Microsoft.

