In a surprise announcement at E3 2017, Metroid Prime 4 got a title... and that's about it.

What's confirmed about Metroid Prime 4

We know that Retro Studios is not working on it, having moved on to Donkey Kong.

It's been rumored that Bandai Namco -- which recently brought Dark Souls Remastered to PS4, Xbox One and PC (the Switch version has been delayed) -- is the developer, but Nintendo hasn't confirmed anything.

We do know that legendary Nintendo producer Kensuke Tanabe is leading development and his statement about the project reveals very little.

According to Tanabe, Prime 4 "returns to the first-person adventure roots of the original Metroid Prime game and introduces a new storyline that ties together the events of the Metroid Prime universe and takes the storyline in new directions."

We can only hope Nintendo -- whose E3 ceremonies are on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST (2 a.m. AET on June 13) -- take the opportunity to reveal more.

We'll be embedding the livestream from GameSpot, so you can follow along in real-time.

Since we expect to finally learn more in the Nintendo Direct: E3 2018 presentation soon, let's back up and get familiar with the series up to now.

What's a Metroid?

The Metroid series started with the 1987 release of Metroid, a 2D action-adventure game on the NES. Since then, it has appeared on most of Nintendo's consoles and the 14 games (including spinoffs) have sold nearly 17 million copies.

Metroids are a species native to the planet SR388, which drain energy from other lifeforms. Its larval form -- resembling a floating jellyfish -- is the most iconic and uses four sharp mandibles to grip its prey.

From this form, it becomes increasingly dangerous as goes through a lifecycle that sees it evolve into a massive Omega Metroid. A select few can become Queen Metroids, which sustain the species by laying eggs.

In-universe, "Metroid" means "Ultimate Warrior" in the language of the alien Chozo. But Nintendo's Hiroji Kiyotake revealed its real-life origin in a 2004 interview.

"We attached 'android' to the 'metro subway' and that's how we got 'Metroid.' " he reportedly told Nintendo Dream.

Who is Samus Aran?

An intergalactic bounty hunter and Nintendo icon, Samus Aran made her debut in the original NES game. Decked out in an orange Power Suit, she battles the Metroids and the Space Pirates across the galaxy.

Her gender was only revealed to players who completed the game in less five hours, which resulted in an ending scene that saw Samus removing her helmet. In the '80s, having a female game protagonist was unheard of -- score one for the progressive Nintendo.

The series carries on the tradition of having Samus remove her helmet or armor in its better endings, so play well if you want to see her real face!

Conveniently, Samus' Morph Ball form fits perfectly between the larval Metroid's mandibles... they were destined to do battle.

She has also become a mainstay in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros fighting series, which is coming to Switch and scheduled for a showcase at E3 2018.

What's Metroid Prime?

It's an indisputable fact that adding "Prime" to any name makes in 100 percent more awesome (hello, Optimus) and Nintendo clearly knew it.

The Prime subseries kicked off in 2002, with the release of Metroid Prime on GameCube. It shifted the series' traditional 2D platforming action to a perspective behind Samus' visor, but should be considered more first person adventure than a shooter.

The game was a collaboration between Austin, Texas-based Retro Studios and Nintendo of Japan, which began after legendary producer Shigeru Miyamoto suggested Retro take on the project during a visit in 2000.

It went down extremely well -- CNET sister site Gamespot gave the game 9.7,it holds an average rating of 97 on Metacritic and sold 2.82 million copies. It sees Samus exploring the planet Tallon IV as she puts a halt on the Space Pirates' biological experiments.

Metroid Prime the creature is this game's final boss, but its defeat doesn't spell the end.

It was followed by Metroid Prime 2: Echoes in 2004, which earned a Gamespot score of 9.2 and has 92 average on Metacritic.

This adventure brought Samus to the planet Aether, where she discovers a dark mirror dimension and her doppelganger -- the predictably named Dark Samus -- a reborn Metroid Prime. It didn't get nearly as much attention as the first game, but went on to sell 1.33 million copies.

Things moved to the Wii in 2007's Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Here, Samus must jump between several planets as she battle Dark Samus' infection and tries to stop her nemesis (now allied with the Space Pirates) from corrupting the universe.

The third game isn't quite as beloved as the previous pair, with an 8.5 from Gamespot and a 90 Metacritic average, and Wii-hysteria resulted in sales of 1.79 million -- a bump on its predecessor.

This trio of games was collected in the excellent 2009 Wii release Metroid Prime Trilogy, which added motion controls to the first two.

The subseries also got two multiplayer-focused handheld releases, the 2006 DS game Metroid Prime: Hunters and 2016's Metroid Prime: Federation Force.

The former was impressive for the time, but looks and feels dated now.

Federation Force, however, was the subject of major fan backlash when it was revealed -- mostly due to its co-op gameplay, chibi-art style and apparent lack of Samus. It was released to mediocre reviews and holds a 64 average on Metacritic.

What should I play before Metroid Prime 4?

Prime 3 closes the loop on that trilogy's narrative somewhat, so Nintendo will likely position 4 as a nice jumping on point for curious Switch owners -- like the amazing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

However, the Prime Trilogy remains an exceptional experience and anyone who's mildly curious should play them.

It is available on Wii, but the disc got a limited print run in the US. Nintendo brought it to Wii U as a digital download, so that's the best option at the moment. Unfortunately, hardly anyone bought (or still has) that console.

So, don't be surprised if Nintendo announces that the trilogy will be ported to the Switch -- it just makes sense. All three games still look great and the Joy-Cons would offer a similar play experience to the Wiimote and Nunchuck of old.

Outside this, other easily playable (and highly recommendable) games in the series include the 2017 3DS game Metroid: Samus Returns and 1994's wonderful Super Metroid, which is on the SNES Classic. Both are 2D platform adventures and feature amazing worlds to explore.

If you're curious about the 1987 original, it's on the NES Classic but has dated in a big way. You'd be better off playing Metroid: Zero Mission, a remake that hit Game Boy Advance in 2004.

Also on this classic handheld is Metroid Fusion, which came out the same day as Prime (November 17, 2002) and is chronologically the final game in the series timeline.

Both Zero Mission and Fusion are available to download on the Wii U.

You might also hear about Metroid: Other M. Don't play it, it isn't up the standards of the rest of the series.

