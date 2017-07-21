5:19 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

After installing iOS 11 you're bound to notice a lot of small changes and some bigger changes. There's the ability to record your screen, a customizable control center, and then there's… Notification Center.

Actually, it's no longer called Notification Center. It's now called Cover Sheet. It looks similar to the lock screen and has a series of quirks that are confusing.

Here's how Apple shows off Cover Sheet on its iOS 11 website:

Apple, Inc.

It looks simple enough, right? You still swipe down from the top of the screen to view recent notifications, but now an additional swipe up is required to view older notifications. Notice the "Earlier Today" section.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

To go back to the previous screen, you can swipe up from the very bottom of the screen. If you don't start at the bottom, you'll likely keep scrolling through older alerts. Getting it right will take some patience and practice.

Interaction has changed

Jason Cipriani/CNET

With iOS 10, to take action on a notification you would slide an individual alert to the left and tap on one of the options. Those with 3D Touch enabled devices could also hard press on the alert.

With iOS 11, the ability to swipe on a notification is gone. The only option now is to either long or hard press on an alert, depending on your device. That means you also have to long press on each notification and tap on an "X" to clear it, as opposed to the previous method of swiping to the left and tapping on Clear.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Furthermore, you will now need to press on an alert from apps that offer actions.

Faster Today and Camera access

Jason Cipriani/CNET

One benefit to the new Cover Sheet is it provides quick access to the Today section along with the camera app. At any time you can swipe down, then swipe to the right or left to access the respective feature.

We're about halfway through Apple's typical beta cycle before a big iOS update, so it's possible there are still changes to come for Cover Sheet. However, it's not likely. As usual, we will continue to update this post as Apple releases more updates to the iOS 11 beta.