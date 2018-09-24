MacOS Mojave 10.14 has arrived: How to download, best new features and more

Apple's latest update to its Mac operating system is here. MacOS Mojave (version 10.14) is available as a free update and offers a bunch of new features and enhancements, including Stacks, Dark Mode, an improved Finder among many more.

How to install MacOS Mojave

After preparing your Mac for Mojave, it's time to download and install the update. To do so, open the Mac App Store and click the Updates tab. MacOS Mojave should be listed at the top after it's released. Click the Update button to download the update. (You can also click the Apple icon in the top left of your display, click About This Mac, and then click the Software Update button, which will open the Mac App Store app and prompt it to check for the update.) You can track the progress of your download on the Purchased tab of the Mac App Store.

After Mojave finishes downloading, just follow the prompts of the installation wizard to install it. When it comes time for future updates to Mojave, however, you'll find that Mojave has moved system updates from the App Store to a new location.

To get acquainted with this latest version of MacOS, learn everything you need to know about MacOS Mojave.

Best new features

MacOS Mojave is not a "behind the scenes" update. The new software introduces features you'll notice immediately, from the option to enable a dark mode to the appearance of apps you might already be familiar with from iOS. We covered the 12 best new features, and here are some highlights: