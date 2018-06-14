MacOS Mojave: Everything you need to know

At WWDC 2018, Apple took the name for its Mac operating system down from northern California's majestic mountains and moved southward to the Golden State's famed desert. After a run of mountain themes -- Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra and High Sierra -- Apple has named the next version of MacOS (version 10.14) after California's Mojave Desert.

MacOS Mojave is available as a preview to developers now, and the public beta will be released in late June. Mojave will be officially released as a free update this fall. It'll introduce a number of new features, from a dark mode and desktop Stacks to a new Finder view and group FaceTime calls. You'll also find four familiar iOS apps on your Mac after updating to Mojave, along with some added privacy features to protect you from Facebook and other advertisers.

Here's everything you need to know about MacOS Mojave. Be sure to check back here regularly; we'll update this article as we track Mojave from its developer preview and public beta stages to its official release this fall.

MacOS Mojave: What you need to know

Videos from WWDC 2018: Watch Mojave get introduced