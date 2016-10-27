Why the new thin MacBook Pro keyboard probably isn't that bad

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

They came for the optical drive. They came for the headphone jack. And now, Apple is changing the keyboard on the MacBook Pro, too. Those deep, comfy Chiclet-like keys are being replaced by a thin, shallow keyboard, one that probably feels nothing like before.

But before you write off the new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro, you might want to give it a go -- because Apple created a new type of keyboard switch for these MacBooks that makes them surprisingly accurate, quick and easy to press down.

Now Playing: Watch this: New MacBook features a 'full-size keyboard'

The "butterfly" switches, first introduced on Apple's 12-inch MacBook in 2015, definitely take a bit of getting used to, and personally I still don't care for the feel. But my colleague Dan Ackerman, who heads up computer coverage for CNET, says the 12-inch MacBook is his favorite laptop yet.

(Here's what he thinks of the new MacBook Pro.)

Besides, you might remember a time when keyboard keys were even thicker than on yesterday's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. People railed against the new keys then, too!

Now, we're used to 'em. Mostly.

